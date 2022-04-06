SALADO — Services for William “Bill” Hofer, 80, of Salado will be 1:30 p.m. in South Maple Ridge Cemetery in Stanchfield, Minn., with the Rev. Dale Cope officiating.
Mr. Hofer died Thursday, Feb. 24, at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1941, in San Diego, Calif., to Walter F. Hofer and Gladys L. Cavin Hofer. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. He married Kay Moline in 1975.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jason Hofer of Salado; a daughter, Teri Dizaye of Winchester, Calif.; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association, 2270 389th Ave., NW, Stanchfield, MN 55080.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado and Rock-Ingebrand Funeral Services of Braham, Minn., are in charge of arrangements.