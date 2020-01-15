Services for the Rev. Mattie Lee Cox, 83, of Killeen will be noon Friday at Maxdale Cowboy Church in Killeen with the Rev. Randy Holtzclaw and the Rev. Robert Lee Finto officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Cox died Sunday, Jan. 12, at a Harker Heights hospital.
She was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Leon Junction to Lawrence and Zona Cummings Spencer. She graduated from Flat High School. She married the Rev. Jack H. Cox on Nov. 23, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2008. She lived in Leon Junction, Temple and Killeen all of her life. She was an ordained minister of the Pentecostal Church of God. She was currently the pastor of Faith Temple Lighthouse in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Jackie Cox of Killeen and Garry Cox of Killeen; a sister, Mavis Featherston of Hearne; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Faith Temple Lighthouse in Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.