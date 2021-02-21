Jimmie Dale Gandy, age 71, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Jimmie was born July 23, 1949 in Kaufman, Texas. Survived by wife, Helen Murdock Gandy, children, Windy Gandy, Jack and Bobbie Gandy, Misty and Carlos McBride, Rebecca Gandy, Donna Murdock, Robert and Cheryl Murdock, Curtis and Arleen Murdock, 21 Grand Children and 14 Great Grand Children. A visitation for Jimmie will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 AM. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Gandy family.
