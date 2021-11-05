Services for Lue Creasy Mae Osborn, 87, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Osborn died Monday, Oct. 25, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Goliad to Celia Jackson and Tommie Johnson Jr. She married Freddie Ray Osborn on Aug. 13, 1959. She lived in Marlin, Lubbock, Denver and California before moving back to Texas in 1989. She worked as a housekeeper.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Audrey Williams and Rubie Young, both of of California; three sons, Eddie Davis of Temple, and Dennis Ray Osborn and Christopher Osborn, both of California; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.