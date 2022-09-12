A funeral mass for Manuela Castaneda Cabillo, 97, of Austin will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Cabillo died Sunday, Sept. 4.
She was born April 15, 1925, in Temple to Jose and Paula Arehiga Castaneda. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She attended nursing school and worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She later retired after working for a private practice in Austin. She married John Samuel Cabillo in 1941 in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two daughters, Patsy J. Banda and Dorothy Ann Braniff.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary E. Huerta of Austin and Beatrice J. Lashomb of Colleyville; a sister, Patsy C. Martinez of Lubbock; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.