Maximiana L. Sauceda
Funeral service for Maximiana L. Sauceda, 70, of Belton will be 10 AM Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, with Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Sauceda died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at a Temple hospital.
She was born in George West, Texas, to Serafine and Zenaida (Arciba) Lopez on April 6, 1951.
She married Eleuterio Sauceda in 1984.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Elsa Gonzalez and a son, Joe Basquez.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Sauceda; five daughters, Eloida Mata of Temple, Rosalinda Lopez of Temple, Elisa Martinez of Eddy, Texas, Eloisa Enriquez of Belton, and Elena Castillo; twenty-three grandchildren and thirty-seven great grandchildren.
