ROSEBUD — Services for Louise Muston, 73, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Charles Wyatt officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Muston died Monday, Nov. 8, at a San Antonio hospital.
She was born June 4, 1948, in Rockdale to Frank and Lucille Brewer Seelke. She lived most of her life in Cameron. She worked as a certified nurse’s aide and as a home health aide.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Williams Alexander of Cameron; two sons, Amon Muston Jr. of Lubbock and Edward Muston of Cameron; four daughters, Penny Taylor, Vivian Stephens, Susan Muston, all of Cameron, and Brianna Muston of Temple; a brother, William Seelke of Rockdale; a sister, Linda Fikes of Rosebud; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.