Kenneth Evans, 85, of Fort Worth and formerly of Salado, died Wednesday, Feb. 2 Feb 3, 2022 SALADO — Kenneth Evans, 85, of Fort Worth and formerly of Salado, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at a hospital.Services are pending with Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.