BELTON — Services for Modlain “Duck” Minor Sr., 86, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Jesse Hernandez and the Rev. Chris Guillen officiating.
Mr. Minor died Wednesday, Feb. 1, at his residence.
He was born July 26, 1936, to Louie and Juanita Vargas Minor of Belton. He married Librada “Lilly” Ramos on Dec. 3, 1955, in Belton. He retired from working for Bell County.
He was preceded in death by a son, Modlain Minor Jr., in 2018.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Roberto Minor Sr. of Temple; a daughter, Diana Minor of Belton; a sister, Oralia Luna of Belton; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.