CAMERON — Services for Shirley Rae Corona, 67, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Marek-BurnsLaywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameorn.
Mrs. Corona died Thursday, April 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1954, in Belton to Frank William and Winnie B. Bleeker Alexander. She married Lupe Corona Jr. on Feb. 8, 1980, in Cameron.
Survivors include her husband; four sons, Lupe Corona III, Joel Corona, Anthony Corona and Lance Justin Corona, all of Cameron; a daughter, Dianna C. Martinez of Cameron; a brother, William Alexander of Cameron; two sisters, Dorothy Lee Manis of Russellville, Tenn., and B.J. Alexander of Bartlett; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.