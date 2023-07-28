BELTON — Services for Kitty Stuart, 88, of Lubbock and formerly of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Sam Callaway officiating.
Mrs. Stuart died Tuesday, July 25, at a nursing center in Lubbock.
She was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Merkel to Kit Carson and Birdie Seymore Woods. She married Kenneth Stuart on Nov. 4, 1950, in Belton. She was a homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church in Belton for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Kenneth Stuart and Herman Frank Stuart.
Survivors include five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at biabetes.org.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.