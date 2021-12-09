Edison Carroll Fikes
Edison Carroll Fikes passed away peacefully on December 1, 2021, at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00am, Friday, December 10, 2021, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, TX, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Edison was born May 16, 1943, in Cameron, Texas to Johnnie Sue Fikes, a housewife, and Clarence Edison Fikes, a Texaco Distributor. Edison or Carroll as his friends affectionately knew him, attended Cameron Yoe High School where he excelled in athletics. He played quarterback and half back for the varsity football team, and his other sports aptitudes were on full display in baseball and track and field. Carroll was an all around athlete. He graduated from Cameron Yoe in 1961. He then continued with his collegiate studies at North Texas State University in Denton, Texas, where he demonstrated an innate ability to sketch or draw anything he could see.
Carroll had a wonderful sense of humor and could crack a joke with the best of them and could make anyone laugh. He had the best punch lines and always said what he meant. Carroll held a lot of wisdom in himself about life that he conveyed to others.
After college, he joined the Army National Guard, became a paratrooper, and achieved the rank of platoon sergeant. During this time, Carroll found his second favorite sport, golf. He was enamored by this game, so much so he played several times a week and won many tournaments. He garnered several trophies. Carroll went on to work for the Exxon Corporation Credit Card Company, and later on with Fikes Wholesale as a Texaco Distributor of gas and oil.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Ray Fikes. He is survived by his son, Christopher Edison Fikes of Las Vegas; his younger sister, Susan Renee Fikes; his sister-in-law, Kim Fikes; nieces, Anne Fikes Carter and Laura Fikes Thomas; and nephews, Paul Kirk and Ryan Cash; and several grandnieces and nephews; his dearest friends and caregivers, Cassandra Jones and her children Brittany, Silvan and Tia; and grandchildren Londyn, Juels, little Rob, Emily Gray, Jasmin Alba Luna and dearest friend Bridget.
Paid Obituary