Raymond Leslie Taylor, 64, of Bartlett died Friday Feb 15, 2021

Services for Raymond Leslie Taylor, 64, of Bartlett are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Taylor died Friday, Feb. 12, at a Temple hospital.