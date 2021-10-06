Services for Gloria D. Waskow, 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Canyon Creek Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Waskow died Thursday, Sept. 30, at her residence.
She was born July 24, 1943, in Fort Worth. She married Henry Waskow on Aug. 31, 1973. She retired from Lone Star Gas after 25 years as a manager. She worked as a volunteer at the American Cancer Society. She was a member of Canyon Creek Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a daughter, Kim Parr; two sons, Mark Waskow and Carlton Waskow; a brother, Kenneth Fallin; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Canyon Creek Baptist Church building fund.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. today at the church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.