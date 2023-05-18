Services for Janet Elvira Hoskins, 76, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday in LaSalle Cemetery in Groesbeck.
Mrs. Hoskins died Thursday, May 11.
She was born April 2, 1947, in Waco to Robert and Elvira Hoskins. She graduated from University High School in Waco in 1965. She received degrees in English and history from Baylor University and also received a master’s degree in education from Southwest Texas State University. After graduating from Baylor, she moved to Temple and taught history and English at Travis Middle School. She worked as a teacher for 43 years.
Survivors include a sister, Roxie Davis.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.