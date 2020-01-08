Robert “Bob” Keener, 66, of Temple died Tuesday Jan 8, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Robert “Bob” Keener, 66, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Keener died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at his residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save