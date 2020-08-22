BELTON — No services are planned for Frank Andrew Chavez, 54, of Belton.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Chavez died Wednesday, Aug. 19, at his residence.
He was born June 21, 1966, in East Bernard to Joe and Dominga Chavez. He worked as a welder.
Survivors include his wife, Leanne Ballard of Belton; a son, Jacob Chavez of Houston; his mother of Katy; two brothers, Joe Chavez Jr. of Sugarland and Daniel Chavez of Spring; seven sisters, Lucy Taggart, Lola Thomas and Joanne Webber, all of Katy, and Diane Bolbeck, Sandy McKinney, Mary “Bae” Jergenson and Carol Bell.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.