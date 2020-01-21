Fermin Zaragoza
Fermin graduated peacefully to his heavenly home on January 15, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Viewing: Tuesday, 6-8p at Aria Funeral Home in Irving. Service: Wednesday 11:30a, at Church on the Hill, Cedar Hill. Burial will be at DFW Cemetery in Dallas.
He was born July 7, 1948 in Temple, Texas to Leon and Catarina Zaragoza. He grew up in Temple and moved to Arlington, Texas as a teenager. He worked various jobs in retail and food service and managed a restaurant in Dallas for 15 years before going to work for the Dept of Treasury in 1987 until his retirement in July 2010.
He was an army veteran and member of Church on the Hill in Cedar Hill, Texas and had a genuine, loving spirit toward everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Viola, of Arlington, Texas, daughter and son-in-law Catarina and Arthur Zaragoza-Dodge, of Hilo, Hawaii, sisters Candy Mungia, Lola Zaragoza, Victoria Iquebal and Rachel Sanchez of Temple and brother David Zaragoza of Brownsville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to one of his two favorite charities, St. Jude Research or Wounded Warriors.
