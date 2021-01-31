CAMERON — Services for Garry Ben Karber, 67, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mr. Karber died Thursday, Jan. 28, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1953, in Perryton to Leonard and Mabel Lafaun Gift Karber. He graduated from Balko High School in Oklahoma in 1971. He attended Oklahoma Panhandle St. University. He worked for Hergert Ford and Phillips Petroleum. He was a member of 4-H and volunteer for the Cameron Chamber of Commerce. He also was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include a daughter, Micah Holcombe of Cameron; two brothers, Sam Karber and Bob Karber, both of Balko, Okla.; a sister, Lula Benton of Enid, Okla.; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milam County 4-H; or Ochiltree County 4-H.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.