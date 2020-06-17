No services are planned at this time for Elaine Hamlet, 77, of Reagan.
Mrs. Hamlet died Sunday, June 14.
She was born Sept. 27, 1942, in Waterville, Maine, to Ralph and Marjorie Dodge. She attended Clinton High School in Clinton, Maine. She worked for McDonald’s in Temple and retired in 2010 from Waco.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hamlet.
Survivors include three brothers, Randy Dodge, Kendall Dodge and Dale Dodge; and a sister, Mary Connor.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.