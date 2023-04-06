SALADO —James Seig, 93, of Salado died Wednesday, April 5, at his residence.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Rain. High 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 2:37 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.