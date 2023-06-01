BELTON — Services for Randall “Randy” H. Cross, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Greathouse Cemetery with Scott Mathews officiating.
Mr. Cross died Monday, May 29.
He was born June 3, 1949, in Temple to Frank and Billie Cross. He graduated from Academy High School in 1967. He married Patsy Kurtz on June 2, 1973. He was a lifelong member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church. He worked as a farmer and rancher.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Justin Cross of Temple; a daughter, Sarah Hubbard of Moody; a sister, Katy Marshall of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.