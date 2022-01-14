McGREGOR — Services for Earlene Byrd, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor with the Rev. Robert Carter officiating.
Mrs. Byrd died Monday, Jan. 10, in Temple.
She was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Menard to David Earl and Lillie Perkins Coleman. She was a longtime resident of Temple. She married Verdie Byrd on July 26, 1958. She was a homemaker and a member of Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Harold Byrd of Kempner; three daughters, Janice Haas of Belton, and Frances Daniels and Rebecca Zahn, both of Temple; a sister, Edna Moseley; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.