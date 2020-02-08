CAMERON — Services for Nancy Ruth Baugh, 58, of Marble Falls will be 2:30 p.m. today in Pebble Grove Cemetery near Maysfield.
Mrs. Baugh died Thursday, Feb. 6, at a Lakeway hospital.
She was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Austin to Clarence and Mabel Ruth Tyson Dodd. She married Pat Baugh. She worked as a business manager in a medical office.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Dustin Michael Shaffer of Cedar Park and Tanner Dodd Shaffer of Marble Falls; a daughter, Casey Shaffer of Houston; a stepson, Patrick Kyle Baugh of Marble Falls; a stepdaughter, Leslie Rene Tobar of Marble Falls; two brothers, Vernon Tyson Dodd of Maysfield and Clarence Edward Dodd of Austin; her parents of Cameron; and eight grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.