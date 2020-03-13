Services for Shirley Mitch Franklin, 85, of Temple will be 1 p.m. March 28 in Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Koinm officiating.
Mrs. Franklin died Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Florida.
She was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Temple to Jasper and Charlie Johnson. She attended Temple schools. She worked in Temple for Texas Instruments, the U.S. Postal Service and American Legion Post No. 133.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Mitch Sr. and Bud Franklin; and a daughter, Sue Nuckols.
Survivors include two sons, Hershal Mitch of Minnesota and Joseph Mitch Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Tina Henderson of Temple and Cindy Roberts of Florida; two brothers, J.C. Johnson of Mississippi and Jerry Lane of Belton; a sister, Joyce Gaby of Belton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.