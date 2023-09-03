DORIS ELLIS JEAN NOLAN GREGG
(“Mama Doris”) (“Tut”)
Doris Ellis Jean Nolan Gregg, age 90, of Temple, TX, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in Temple, TX.
Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N 3rd St., Temple, TX. Interment to follow at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple TX. Brother William C. Donaldson will officiate.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 4, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, TX.
Mrs. Gregg was born November 28, 1932, in Rosebud TX., to Mr. Thelma and Carrie Ross Nolan. She grew up in Temple, TX. She attended Dunbar High School in Temple, TX. She served as Treasurer and in other official capacities on the Dunbar-Meridith Reunion Planning Committee for years. She met and married Frank Gregg Sr., they were married for 51 years, until his death in 2000. She was a mother of 10 children and was very busy and involved in the community. She was a strong mother who imparted discipline, a strong work ethic, and strong moral values. She served as president of Crestview PTA, worked as a parent volunteer with the Dunbar Future Homemakers of America, Jeff Hamilton, Temple Recreation Center and Parks, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, and Life Member of Temple Branch NAACP. She was a member of 10th and M Church of Christ, Temple, TX., where she served as Chairperson for the Food Committee, Youth Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and as Treasurer for the Ladies Bible Class for many years. She loved children and touched each child’s life that she came in contact with. She was a hard dedicated worker and became the first WG-8 female cook at the VA Medical Center where she retired after 20 years of faithful service.
At 90 years of age, she instilled the legacy of positivity in the lives of everyone that she encountered, and stressed the importance of “family togetherness”, love, and belief in tradition. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Gregg Sr.; son, Frank Gregg, Jr., son, Barry Gregg; daughter, Frankie Gregg Grover; and two sisters, Velma Garroway and Ruth Bagley.
Her legacy will live on through the lives of her children, Linda Whitt (Lawrence) of Helena, Alabama, Virgina Leak (William), Gregory Gregg (Ruby), Jennifer Gregg, and Craig Gregg all of Temple, TX, Marshelle Devlin (Alphonso) of Bradley, SC, and Stepphun Gregg (Seretha) of Pflugerville, TX; 16 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; and a host of relatives, church family and friends.
