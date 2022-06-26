Services for Ricky V. Mendoza, 46, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral home in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Mendoza died Tuesday, June 21, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 8, 1975, in Cameron to Martin Reyna Jr. and Eva Villalobos Mendoza. He graduated from Rogers High School. He owned Mendoza House Leveling and Remodeling.
Survivors include a daughter, Hope Spacek Mendoza of Rogers; his mother, Eva Mendoza; two sisters, Joanna Mays of Rogers and Theresa Burnell of Lincoln, Neb.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.