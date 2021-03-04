Billy Jack Alexander
Billy Jack Alexander, age 72, of Belton passed from this life during the late-night hours of Saturday, February 20, 2021 after a long hard-fought battle with dementia. Billy was born in Temple, Texas on the 27th day of September 1948 to parents Jack and Euline (Jones) Alexander.
Billy has been a resident of the Bell County area his entire life and he was a graduate of Belton High School. He married his sweetheart Kris Johnson on June 16, 1979 in Temple at the First Lutheran Church. Billy worked at Wilsonart as a supervisor of the carpentry shop for many years until his retirement in 1998. He loved keeping an immaculate yard and he achieved his “Master Gardener” certificate in March of 2003. Billy enjoyed cars, especially American muscle cars and was a die-hard chevy fan. He spent many years working on his own cars and was a skilled automotive mechanic. He will be missed dearly by friends and family as well as his church family at First United Methodist Church in Temple.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Euline Alexander.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Kris Alexander of Belton, daughter Kristin Alexander-Long and husband Richard Long of Salado, sisters Barbara Jean Alexander of Salado and Betty Jane Spaid and husband Butch of West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10 o’clock a.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Billy’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association via their website or by mail (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary