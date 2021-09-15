Services for Hayden Jahmall “Fatdaddy” Gossett, 20, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday, at The Greater Belton Church of God in Christ with the Rev. Charlie Berry, officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Gossett died Sunday, Sept. 5.
He was born Nov. 19, 2000, in Temple to Julie Bloom and Vincent Gossett. He graduated from Temple High School in 2018. was a member of The Greater Belton Church of God in Christ in Belton.
Survivors include his paternal grandmother, Vernie Gossett; maternal grandmother, Tamara Lee Nelson; mother and step-father, Julie Curtis and Harold Curtis; father Vincent Gossett; three brothers, Isaiah Gossett, Daryus Gossett and Tyson Bloom; and three sisters, Khiah Gossett, Keaela Gossett and Aubrey Gossett.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.