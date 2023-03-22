Theola Emily Vybiral
Services for Theola Emily Vybiral, age 91 of Pflugerville, will be 2 pm Friday, March 24th at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Reverend Harold Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Greathouse Cemetery. Mrs. Vybiral passed away Sunday, March 19th, in Pflugerville.
Mrs. Vybiral was born November 13, 1931, in Bishop, Texas to Herman F. Lange and Annie Pagel Lange. She married Antone Vybiral, Jr. on June 12, 1949 in Buckholts, Texas and they were married 62 years at the time of his death. Mrs. Vybiral worked most of her life as a legal secretary. She was a member of SPJST and First Baptist Taylor.
She was predeceased by her husband, Antone Vybiral, Jr. and her sister, Irene Tomasek.
Survivors include a daughter, Rene Drake and husband Jimmy Drake of Emory, Texas; two grandsons, Anthony Drake (Michele) of Cleburne and John Drake (Lori) of Taylor; four great-granddaughters, and two great-great granddaughters.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 pm Thursday, March 23rd at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Arrangements under the direction of Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes.
