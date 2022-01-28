Crespin DeLeon Rodriguez Sr.
Crespin DeLeon Rodriguez Sr., 77, of Belton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence in Belton.
Visitation and funeral services for Mr. Rodriguez will be held at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton on Friday, January 28, 2022. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. with his burial to follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Rodriguez was born on April 27, 1944 to Agripin Rodriguez Sr. and Julia DeLeon Rodriguez in Corpus Christi, Texas. They lived in Chapman Ranch then moved to Robstown, Texas until he was 12 years old when his parents moved the family to Belton, a place they would later call home. He learned all the trades of being a ranch hand and migrated all over the United States working on ranches. He worked as a welder for many years. But the job he enjoyed the most was playing the guitar and accordion with the band at different places throughout Central Texas. Crespin was a man of faith who enjoyed reading The Holy Bible and The Book of Mormon. He liked watching old westerns and drinking Sprite. He also loved his single beef fajita tacos (with no grease). He liked going for walks and spending time with those who loved him. Most importantly, Crespin LOVES his family more than life itself. Especially his children. He was a very dedicated, hard working single father. He is a fighter that fought some of the best fights and continued to fight til he could no more. Crespin made such an impact on any and every person he met. He will truly be missed and NEVER forgotten!
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Crespin DeLeon Rodriguez Jr..
He is survived by his sons, Cristobol Rodriguez and wife Kelli of Oklahoma, Rolando Rodriguez and wife Bonnie of Copperas Cove, Alfredo Rodriguez of Oklahoma, and Grabiel Rodriguez Sr. and wife Juanita of Belton: his daughter, Linda Rodriguez of Belton: his brother, Agrippin Rodriguez of Margaret Reyes of Temple, Bernarda Tamaz of Belton, Gloria Garza of Belton, and Julia Martinez of Lubbock; fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
