BELTON — Services for Tempie Elvira Stiles Kallus, 81, of Holland, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be at later date.
Mrs. Kallus died Tuesday, June 8, at Round Rock hospital.
She was born on June 19, 1939, in Williamson County to Johnnie and Ora Lee Pruitt Stiles. She graduated as valedictorian from Jarrell High School in 1957. She married Daniel Kallus on June 19, 1960, in Granger. He preceded her in death in 2008. She
worked at a fertilizer plant for years then worked as a banker at The First National Bank in Holland, where she worked for more than 30 years. After retirement, she volunteered at the Mayfield Library and Museum and was a substitute for Holland ISD.
Survivors include two sons, Dan Kallus of Temple and Johnny Kallus of Holland; a daughter, Tempie Labaj of Granger; two sisters, Celia Beard of Krum and Dorothy Wales of Florence; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the memorials may be made to the Orlando Lopez Foundation, in memory of Tempie E. Kallus c/o Holland ISD, P.O. Box 217, Holland, TX 76534.