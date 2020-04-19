Beatrice L (Beach) Arnold of Westphalia Texas died peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born January 24, 1931 in Westphalia where she lived all of her life, attended Westphalia Public School and graduated Rosebud High School in 1948. She was the loving daughter of AC and Annie Beach and the cherished wife of the late Walter (Wiley) L Arnold, all of Westphalia Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two children: Danny and Marie Arnold; her siblings: Alan Beach, Rose Irvin, Jerome Beach, Gerald Beach, Leon Beach, and Artie Beach; and a grandson, Derek Bruggman.
She is survived by her siblings: Evelyn Green, Geraldine Voigt, Terry Beach, David Beach, Detta Zomnir, and Kathy Beach.
She was the loving mother of eight children: Janice Sumrall and husband Paul, Geri Anne Webster and husband Dave, Tina Bruggman and husband David, Bernice Bulls and husband Bobby, Albert Arnold and wife Eve, Netsy DeLaPaz and husband Dacen, Robbie Arnold and wife Starla, and Dennis Arnold.
She is cherished by twenty grandchildren: Paul Sumrall Jr, Carrie Walsh, Amy Schiller, Rhea Pancerella, Troy Webster, Traci Pirri, Tyler Webster Brown, Dustin Bruggman, Dana Mayo, Zach Bulls, Callee Arnold, Cara Semyonov, Logan Arnold, Presley DeLaPaz, Pierson DeLaPaz, Sarah Arnold, Samantha Arnold, Robby Arnold, Kylie Arnold, and Drew Arnold.
She was proud of her twenty-two great grandchildren: Caleb Sumrall, Mason and Aubrey Walsh, Trae, Sumara and Zerren Pancerella, Jayden Marceaux, Ayla, Greyson, Landry and Calyee Webster, Maddi and Luca Pirri, Dylan Brown and Gunnar Tyler Hallmark, Trei, Ezra and Caleb Gorman, Danica & Donovan Bruggman, Bryan Arnold and River Arnold.
Beatsie’s legacy is her love, and she passed her love of God and music to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her faith was strong, and her love of family endless. She was a peacemaker, a loyal and caring person who always saw the goodness in others. Her glass was always full, and she shared that fullness of love and life with others freely and without expectation.
Beatsie worked at Lott State Bank for over thirty years, where she was Vice-President and on the Board of Directors. She was a lifetime member of the Westphalia VFW Ladies Auxiliary, President for twenty years and District President one year. Always willing to help her community, Beatsie was Treasurer of the Westphalia Altar Society, the Westphalia Historical Society, the Westphalia Water Supply Corp, the Westphalia Land Development, and the Westphalia Volunteer Fire Department.
Beatsie was an active lifetime member of the Westphalia Catholic Church of the Visitation, a member of the Church of the Visitation Choir and the Finance Committee. She was a valued member of the Westphalia Senior Citizens, an officer of the Westphalia branch of Catholic Life Insurance, and a Church of the Visitation religious education teacher.
A private family burial was held in Westphalia Saturday Apr 18. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the Summer of 2020. Memorials and donations may be made in her name to the Westphalia Church of the Visitation Rebuilding Fund or the Westphalia Historical Society.
Her family would like to extend a thank you to everyone that helped care for Beatsie during her last years of life. We are grateful for the love and the prayers, for each and every kindness shown to her, and for all those who visited her which brightened her day. May she rest in peace with Wiley in heaven in God’s loving arms.