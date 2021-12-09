Charlie Lee Finto
A memorial service for Charlie Lee Finto will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, TX.
Charlie Lee Finto passed from this life on November 22, 2021 at his home in Buckholts, TX at the age of 36. Charlie was born January 31, 1985 in Temple, TX to Dave Edward (Red) Finto and Ida Sue Schrank-Gray. He was employed at the Old Jody’s Restaurant for many years and considered the staff there his second family. Charlie had an infectious smile and a heart as big as the sky. Charlie made a lasting impact on the hearts of everyone that knew him. Charlie loved fishing, hunting, and digging for arrowheads. He loved just hanging out in the woods and being with nature. Charlie also had a love of children and small animals.
Charlie is preceded in death by his grandparents Charlie and Velma Finto and Clifford C. Schrank and Margie E. Loftin-Wells.
Charlie is survived by his parents; Dave E. Finto and Step-mother Micaela Hernandez of Buckholts; mother, Ida Sue Schrank-Gray and step-father Harry Gray of Temple; stepson, Zander Lopez of Belton, TX; sister, Sheila Wooley and husband, Mitchell of Holland, TX; two brothers, Thomas Clay Finto and K-Bob Standridge and wife Anna of Temple; step-sisters, Elsie Gray, Patricia McMeen and husband Rick from Temple, Margie Rios and husband Ernie of Johnson City, TX; and step-brother, Raymond Parsons and wife Tara of Belton, TX. Charlie also has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss him dearly.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
