Patsy and Floyd Golden Jr.
Floyd B. Golden Jr. and his loving wife Patsy Lloyd Golden took flight into God’s loving arms on January 31, and February 4, 2021 respectfully. They found constant joy in their 67 years of marriage. They are now together for eternity. Floyd was born on August 10, 1930 in Childress, Texas. Patsy was born January 28, 1933 in Temple, Texas. Floyd, F.B., dad, papa and his loving wife Patsy, mom, nana, were caring souls who cherished their family above all else. Their love for their children and grandchildren was beyond measure. They enjoyed celebrating their accomplishments, supporting their varied interests, and loved them unconditionally. Their two great grandchildren were their most recent pride and joy.
Floyd was raised in Childress by his grandparents and was fond of telling stories about working on their farms, riding his bicycle to town to see the movies, and riding his favorite horse Tony. Patsy had fond memories of times with her aunts and uncles in central Texas. She took great pride in being born and raised in Temple. In 1951 Floyd enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War. He proudly displayed his service by wearing his Korean war hat and flying his Veteran flag at home. Upon graduation from Temple High School Patsy traveled to Dallas and soon became a nursing student at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. In Dallas they found one another and were married in 1954 in Temple. They began married life in Mesquite where they started their family. Floyd worked as a lineman for Texas Power and Light while Patsy began her nursing career. They moved to Lubbock where Floyd continued his career in the electrical field and Patsy soon found her passion in nursing through teaching. Floyd and Patsy spent their summers with family on lake vacations. They achieved a lifelong dream of building their home on Lake Buchanan where they had wonderful friends and loved entertaining grandchildren. They were avid collectors of antiques and passionately ran “Another Antique Place” in Burnet, Marble Falls and Salado. They were stalwarts at the Warrenton Antique Show where they sold “merchandise”, as Floyd would call their treasures. Patsy enjoyed looking for ways to turn some item into a craft or treasure they could sell. Floyd and Patsy will be remembered as hard-working, kind people who were more interested about how you were doing than telling you about themselves. They were a couple of humble beginnings who worked hard to accomplish much in their lives and were proud of their family. Floyd was preceded in his death by his father Floyd Golden, Sr. and mother Mollie Jeter. Patsy is preceded by her father Ralph V. Lloyd, her mother Mary Dee Lloyd, and their daughter Karen. They are survived by their son Randy and his wife Linda of Dallas, son Todd and his wife Teri of Austin and daughter Tracey and her partner Natalie VanQuest of Rowlett. Nana and Papa will be missed by their grandchildren Courtney, Trevor, and his wife Hana Golden of Dallas, Derian and Madilynn Golden of Austin, Grant, and Gracie Van Quest of Rowlett and two great grandchildren Walker and Grace Golden of Dallas. We will honor their lives with a private family internment at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. If you wish to honor Floyd and Patsy’s lives please consider contributions to their favorite charities, Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, (www.give.childrens.com) or Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch (www.calfarley.org).
Patsy and Floyd’s family are grateful for their caring lives. We all have been benefactors of the lives they led and will forever remember the examples they shared with each one of us. We are all humbled to carry their legacy forward. Please accept our gratitude to all who have already expressed their prayerful support and kind reflections of this amazing couple.
