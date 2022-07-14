ROCKDALE — Services for Jacob Clemens Skubal, 37, of Caldwell and formerly of Rockdale, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Don Simms and the Rev. Shaun Skubal officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Skubal died Wednesday, July 6, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1985, in Austin to Mark and Gladys Corder Skubal. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 2003.
Survivors include his parents; a son, Jace Skubal; a daughter, Tegan Jolee Skubal; a sister, Meghan Clark; and a grandparent, Florian Skubal.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.