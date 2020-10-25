Wanda Mae Chapman Greene
Wanda Mae Chapman Greene, 89, of Belfalls, TX, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17th, 2020.
She was born in Red Oak, TX, on August 22nd, 1931, to James Halbert Chapman and Mae Smithson Chapman.
She graduated from Troy High School in 1948, with a graduating class of 23 members. She was an avid athlete that played basketball, and she continued her athletics throughout her adult life, in League Softball and League Bowling.
She retired from KISD, after many years of service throughout the district.
Wanda married Loren C. Greene on June 28th, 2003, and they enjoyed dancing, traveling to visit family and taking cruises. They were known for being a happy and loving couple.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Loren Greene; her sister Connie Moore of Belton, TX; sisters-in-law Bettye Ann Chapman of Troy, TX; and Christine Chapman of Lago Vista, TX; sons Greg Wade of Killeen, TX; Doug Wade and wife Donna of Bedford, TX; Mark Greene and wife Anni of League City, TX; and Herb Greene of League City, TX; daughters Ann Morris and husband Terry of Corpus Christi, TX; and Jan Huffcut and husband Jim of Georgetown, TX. She was known as Nan Nan to 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, a caring mother and friend who was selfless to a fault, with a funny and sassy personality and a southern twang that made everyone smile.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Melvin, Weldon, and Ronnie Chapman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A very special thank you to the owners and staff at Georgetown Living Alzheimer’s Facility for the many years of their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Texas at txalz.org.
Paid Obituary