Betty S. Bales Cathey Ayala
Betty S. Bales Cathey Ayala, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Rogers, TX, on Monday, March 9th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday, March 13, at Ocker Brethren Church. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. She is survived by the love of her life of 35 years, her husband Richard L. Ayala.
She was born February 26, 1942, to Darnell and Juanita Bales in Cameron, TX. She is the oldest of 13 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Paula Bales Black, one brother, Darrell Bales, and one brother-in-law Sam Deaver. Betty was a member of the Ocker Brethren Church in Zabcikville. She retired from WilsonArt International after ten years of service.
Betty spent many years and enjoyable hours helping others through her volunteer work at Churches Touching Lives for Christ. It gave her such joy to be able to offer a smile and a kind word to those in need.
When not volunteering, you could find Betty camping with family at nearby lakes and parks. Some of her best days were spent on the lake pitching washers, gathering around the campfire to sing songs, or enjoying her coffee as the sun came up. She loved her days on the lake and being surrounded by family.
Betty is also survived by her son Donnie Cathey and wife Cheryl, her son Randy Cathey and his wife Ann, her son Rick Cathey and wife Deanna, her son Rick Ayala and wife Karla, her son Matthew Ayala and girlfriend Liz, her daughter Denise Dobbins, her daughter Stephanie Soto and husband Gabe, and her son Stephen Ayala. She was blessed with 26 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and many numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sister Sharon Morgan and husband JP, her sister-in-law Sandy Bales, her sister Donna Deaver, her sister Rileen Ivey and husband JD, her brother Riley Bales and wife Donnell, her sister Rosemary Taylor and husband Al, her brother Mike Bales and wife Connie, her brother Joel Bales and wife Kimberly, her sister Debbie Klinkovsky and husband Frank, her sister Kathy Carter, her brother Paul Bales and wife Robin.
A special thank you to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for all their care.
