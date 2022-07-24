Carol Jones
“ I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Carol Jones was welcomed into this world on January 9, 1935 in Holland, Texas by her loving parents, C. W. And Winnie Moore. On July 9, 2022 she was welcomed into heaven, where her Heavenly Father gave her a big hug and said, “Well done my good and faithful servant, enter into your rest.” No doubt she quickly found her many loved-ones and a kitchen where she could prepare one of her incredible dinners for all of them.
To say Carol was special would be a colossal understatement. Every day of her eighty-seven earthly years were filled with energy, activity and love for God, her family, her many friends and the Baylor Bears (in that order, except on game days).
Carol grew up on a small farm near Holland and attended Holland schools, where she was a star basketball player. She was the second of six Moore children. Two weeks after graduating from high school she married the tall and handsome Jack Jones at the Sparks Baptist Church. Two sons, Jack, Jr. and Gary, were blessed to join the family and share their parents’ great love. Ultimately four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter came along for Carol to spoil, a role she filled with joy.
After her boys had started school Carol decided it was time for her to take her talents to the working world. In 1962 H. K. Allen, the owner of Temple National Bank, hired her as his secretary. It soon became clear to the bank officials that she was far too valuable in that position, and made her a loan officer. For over fifty years Carol served her community at Temple National Bank (and its successors) and at First State Bank.
Many businesses, farms and families credit their success to the trust and encouragement, and the loans, they received from their favorite banker.
When First State Bank decided to start a travel club for its customers the organizational and recruitment duties were added to Carol’s already full work load. But she was perfect for the job. She knew everyone in town who might be a good prospect and they all wanted to travel with her. And travel they did. For over fifteen years Carol and her friends enjoyed trips all over the world. Not bad for a poor country girl from Holland, Texas.
After forty-five blissful years of marriage Carol’s husband Jack died unexpectedly. Seven years later she married John Dempsey, who was one of her and Jack’s dearest friends and was also widowed. They shared fifteen happy years together. Carol and John enjoyed traveling and visiting John’s daughters, Sharon, Cindy and Julie, and John’s six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Carol has been a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Temple. In the last few years she has joined John in worshiping at Christ Episcopal Church. She has many dear friends in both congregations. Always active in the community, Carol was a member of the Temple Rotary Club and served on the board of the Temple College Foundation.
Carol is survived by husband, John Dempsey, her sons, Jack Jones, Jr. and Gary Jones, both of Temple, grandchildren Ben Jones, Courtney Jones, Sam Jones and Jay Jones, and her great-granddaughter Tesla Jones. She is also survived by her brothers Donald Moore, Jimmy Moore and Allen Moore, and her sisters Jean Trampush and Patsy Lisenbe.
A Memorial Celebration of Carol’s life will be held at First Baptist Church of Temple at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. All who loved Carol are invited to join her family in the celebration. Contributions in Carol’s memory can be made to the Temple College Foundation, where a scholarship fund for students seeking careers in business and banking is being established in her name, or to any charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary