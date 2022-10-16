Diann Hargrove Wright
December 9, 1944 ~ October 13, 2022
Diann Hargrove Wright, 77, of China Spring, was released from the shackles of Alzheimer’s on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and her soul has been set free. A visitation will be from 5-7pm, Monday, October 17, 2022 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Greathouse Cemetery with Ernie Christie officiating.
Diann was born December 9, 1944 to Floyd D. and Edith E. (Jones) Hargrove in Temple, Texas. She went to school in Heidenheimer then graduated from Rogers High School. In June of 1962 she married the love of her life, Everett F. Wright. The couple moved to Mansfield to raise their family, where Diann retired as the secretary of Mansfield School District.
Diann was a phenomenal Christian, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and cousin. Her dedication to caring for her loved ones was unsurpassed. She was an avid collector of antiques, especially Fenton, and she was a valued customer of the Talbot’s clothing store. Diann often accompanied Everett to antique car shows, where they entered their 1968 Chevy pickup. She was a marvel in the kitchen; her holiday meals were unrivaled. She was a member of Mansfield Church of Christ for thirty years, where she taught Bible class to children. Most recently, she was a member Lake Shore Church of Christ in Waco.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister-in-law, Wanda Hargrove.
She is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, Everett; her beloved sons, Randy and wife Kathi, Roger, Rodney and wife Catie; grandchildren, Aaron, Tanner, Ryan, Clayton, Madison; great grandchildren, Charlie Kaye, Grayson Everett; siblings, Pete Hargrove, Nadine Lawton and husband Allen; nieces, Debra, Julie, Gina, Melanie, Monica, Lisa, Kimberly; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Interim Hospice was a blessing to the family, and they thank them for their loving and faithful care of Diann.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greathouse Cemetery Association. 1610 South 31 St. Suite 102-615, Temple, Texas 76504.
