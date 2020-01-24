KILLEEN — Services for Clifford Dale “Poppy” Watson, 82, of Killeen will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Watson died Friday, Jan. 17.
He was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Cave City, Ark., to Gus and Beulah Watson. He graduated from Monette High School in Monette, Ark., in 1956. He married Sherry Ann Hallett on June 28, 1959, in Jonesboro, Ark. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Killeen Propane and for Smith and Smith Propane and Hardware.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Stacie Leigh; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.