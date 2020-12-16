Eddie Baird
Eddie Baird, 65, of Belton, Texas left this world unexpectedly and entered his heavenly home on December 14, 2020. Born in Temple, Texas to Charles and Dorothy Urbantke Baird on December 19, 1954. He loved living in Belton his entire life and was especially proud of being a Belton Tiger from kindergarten through graduation. He attended Tyler Elementary School, Belton Junior High School, and Belton High School. His memories of school and his Belton classmates were a source of happiness and enduring friendships.
Eddie was a lover of his family, friends, kids, sports and the outdoors. He met and fell in love with Linda in 1972 and they were married in 1974. God blessed them with children that he loved and adored: Jonathan Baird and Lauren Baird; he was also given his life’s greatest gifts: three grandchildren, Karsyn, Kennedy, and Maveryck. He idolized his brothers Charles and Jerry Baird and absolutely worshipped his sister Donna Baird Kinsey, all of Belton. Each one of his family members were completely loved and important to him; his death has left his entire family with a deep sadness.
Eddie gave all 100% as he worked hard, loved his family well, and was a quiet, loyal man who listened more than he talked. He was funny and helped others willingly without any expectations. His trademark sky blue eyes, beautiful smile, and deep dimples always charmed everyone into a friendship with him. His friends included lifelong school friends, business friends, hunting friends, fishing friends, neighbors, church friends, and a lot of kids!
Eddie was in the lumber business his entire career. He hunted, fished, or watched sports in his free time. He loved God and talked about heaven, took meticulous care of his yard and truck, and loved cooking and feeding people. All our hearts broke when his heart stopped beating, but we hold and trust God’s promises that we will all be together again for eternity.
The family would love to see you at the celebration of his life on Thursday – December 17, 2020. The celebration will be at Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow, Temple, Texas. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. Condolences can be made at Extraco Bank in Belton to a Memorial Fund in his name, at their home, or to Vista Community Church. The family thanks you for the outpouring of love and condolences they received this past week, and covets your prayers in the days to come.
Paid Obituary