Services for Kimberly Michelle Mitchell, 60, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in New Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Ms. Mitchell died Wednesday, Jan. 12.
She was born July 16, 1961, to Edna Earle and Carnell Mitchell. She grew up in Rockdale. She graduated from Rockdale High School in 1979. She attended Prairie View A&M University. She became a corrections officer and worked at Alcoa during her early career, then had several jobs before becoming self-employed as a landscaper. She attended Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include a son, Patrick Carnell Mitchell; three brothers, Bonnor Galloway, Delbert Mitchell, and Sammy; and four sisters, Elizabeth Gallaway McQuitter, Deneene Mitchell, Direne and Renda.