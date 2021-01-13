Services for Hijinio Resendez Hernandez Jr., 75, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Private burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Hernandez died Monday, Jan. 11, at a local care facility.
He was born April 3, 1945, in Gause to Hijinio Hernandez Sr. and Aurora Resendez. He was a resident of the Bell and Milam counties for most his life. He attended Temple ISD. He married Celia Hernandez in Cameron. He attended church at Mount Calvary Church for 41 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife in February 2019.
Survivors include a son, Eugene Hernandez of Temple; a daughter, Aurora Diaz of Temple; four brothers, Jesse Hernandez, John Hernandez, Guadalupe Hernandez and Ricardo Hernandez, all of Temple; a sister, Virginia Ortega of Temple; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.