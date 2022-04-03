Services for David L. Crews, 90, of Salado will be 4 p.m. Tuesday in Salado Historical Cemetery.
Mr. Crews died Wednesday, March 30.
He was born September 17, 1931, in Jarrell to William Cleveland and Ella V. Haynes Crews. He graduated from Salado High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He attended First Baptist Church in Lancaster.
Survivors include his wife, Wilda Dennis Crews; two sons, Dwayne Crews and Randy Crews; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Baptist Man, 5351 Carton, Dallas, TX 75277.