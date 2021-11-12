CAMERON — Services for Nelson Ellison Barnes, 52, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Barnes died Monday, Nov. 1, at a Harvey, Ill., hospital.
He was born Jan. 7, 1969, in Cameron to Walter Lee McMeans and Brenda Rosemond. He married Tammy French. He attended school in Cameron before getting a GED. He worked as a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife of Missouri; a son, Bobby Lockett of Cameron; three daughters, LaToya Pankey of Rockdale, Ja’Leaha Williams of Mississippi and JaHari Nelson Barnes of Missouri; a stepson, Cortezz Lucas of Missouri; four brothers, Felix Barnes Sr. and Bilal Abdul Shakur, both of Cameron, Cedric Barnes of Houston and David Mayberry of Rockdale; six sisters, Brenda Howard and Sonja Powell, both of Cameron, Vertasha Thomas of Granbury, Sharon Garrett of Crowley, Raven McMeans of Houston and Debra Wilder of Alabama; and a grandchild.