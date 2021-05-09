BELTON — No services are planned for Harry M. Koonce, 63, of Belton.
Mr. Koonce died Friday, May 7, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 18, 1957, in Waco to Joseph and Mary Nell Koonce. He graduated from Temple High School. He married Vera Radcliff in 1993. He worked for Lone Star Gas and various construction companies. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; and a son, Eric Radcliff of Kentucky.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.