Amanda Youngblood White, 51, of Belton died Wednesday Jan 10, 2020

BELTON — Services for Amanda Youngblood White, 51, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mrs. White died Wednesday, Jan. 8, at a Temple hospital.