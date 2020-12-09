Phillip Barela Montalbo
Phillip Barela Montalbo, age 66 of Temple, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5th, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 12th at Bethel Assembly of God Church with Rev. David Herrera, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, December 11th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Mr. Montalbo was born on August 17th, 1954 in Buckholts, Texas to Joe Jesus Montalbo and Nativida Barela Montalbo. He attended Rogers High School. He was a supervisor and building superintendent at the Temple Daily Telegram. He lived in Rogers most of his life and moved to Temple in the beginning of 2019 with his wife, Angelina Mendoza Montalbo. Phillip enjoyed the time he spent with his family. In his free time, Phillip enjoyed playing his guitar.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Janero Montalbo, Domingo Montalbo and John Montalbo. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Angelina Mendoza Montalbo; three sons, Jeremy Montalbo and his wife, Celina of Rogers, Jacob Montalbo of Temple, Jermichael Montalbo and his wife, Yesica of Sanger; one daughter, Jessica Montalbo of Temple; four grandchildren, Jeremias Montalbo, Mia Montalbo, Manolo Montalbo, Matthias Montalbo; four brothers, Sammy Montalbo of Rogers, Daniel Montalbo and his wife, Kris of Temple, Joe Montalbo and his wife, Vicky of Rogers and Lino Montalbo of Buckholts; four sisters, Beatrice Hernandez and her husband, Humberto of Jarrell, Mary Montalbo of Bartlett, Lucy Morales of Temple and Virginia Salas and her husband, Manuel of Buckholts.
