Services for Larry Charles “Pokey” Dawson, 68, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Dr. David Davis officiating.
Mr. Dawson died Thursday, Feb. 20, at his residence.
He was born June 20, 1951, in Temple to Granville Dawson Sr. and Glenetta Robinson. He graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple. He attended Paul Quinn College. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, LaToya Chestnut of Killeen; a brother, Granville Dawson Jr. of Waco; a sister, Paula Davis of Temple; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.